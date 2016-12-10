Putin to meet Central Asian counterparts

Putin to meet Central Asian counterparts

Monday Dec 19

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: The heads of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia will meet in Saint Petersburg on Dec. 26, Russian presidential press-service reported Dec. 19. Within the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council the heads of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia will sum up the first two years of the Eurasian Economic Union's activity and outline the guidelines for its further development. It is planned to sign EAEU Treaty on the Customs Code within the meeting.

