Putin to meet Central Asian counterparts
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: The heads of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia will meet in Saint Petersburg on Dec. 26, Russian presidential press-service reported Dec. 19. Within the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council the heads of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia will sum up the first two years of the Eurasian Economic Union's activity and outline the guidelines for its further development. It is planned to sign EAEU Treaty on the Customs Code within the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
|Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC