President Rouhani arrives in Astana
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President Hassan Rouhani, who is on a tour to three regional countries, arrived in Kazakhstan on Wednesday night, IRNA reported. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will officially welcome President Rouhani at the Asian country's presidential palace in Astana on Thursday morning.
