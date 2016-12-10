New management in Kazakhstan's Kassa Nova Bank
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Magzhan Auezov was elected the chairman of the board of directors of Kazakhstan's Kassa Nova Bank, the bank said Dec. 21. At the same time Sholpan Nurumbetova was appointed as the bank's chairman of the board. She will replace Nurlan Kosakov in this position.
