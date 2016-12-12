Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev says ready to...

Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev says ready to host Syria peace talks in Astana

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Monday he was ready to host multilateral talks on the conflict in Syria in the Kazakh capital of Astana. President of the Republic of the Kazakhstan Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at Prime Minister Office in Tokyo, Japan, on November 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
News Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,796

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC