Kazakhstan to host Russia-Turkey-Iran talks on Syria
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kazakhstan will create the necessary conditions to organize negotiations on Syria between Russia, Turkey and Iran, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said Dec. 26 during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.
