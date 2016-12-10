Kazakhstan Targets Banned Islamic Group In Major Security Operation

Authorities in Kazakhstan say they have detained 16 suspected members of a banned Islamic group during a major security operation in three parts of the predominantly Muslim Central Asian country. The National Security Committee said on December 21 that it had launched a counterterrorism operation targeting suspected cells of Takfir wal-Hijra, which is on lists of terrorist organizations in Russia, the United States, and several other countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.