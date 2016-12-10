Kazakhstan: Security Services Waging ...

Kazakhstan: Security Services Waging War on Extremists

Kazakhstan's security services say they have rounded up 33 members of a religious extremist organization called Takfir Wa Al-Hijra following a sweep started earlier this month. The National Security Committee, or KNB in its Russian initials, have said all the detainees are citizens of Kazakhstan - from southern and western regions of the country specifically.

Chicago, IL

