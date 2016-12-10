Kazakhstan: production of flaxseed oi...

Kazakhstan: production of flaxseed oil reached a historical record

Monday Dec 19

Due to expansion of the planted areas of flaxseed in Kazakhstan and the growth of its production volumes, the country managed to increase its processing volumes. Thus, in 2015/16 MY Kazakhstan produced 16.9 thsd tonnes of flaxseed oil, which became a historical maximum record, and exceeded the previous season figures in 5 times.

Chicago, IL

