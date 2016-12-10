Kazakhstan President discusses meetin...

Kazakhstan President discusses meeting on Syria in Astana with Putin, Erdogan

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Trend

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in the country's capital city of Astana, the president's press service said in a statement, Sputnik reported. "The presidents of Russia and Turkey discussed with the head of the state the most important issues on the regional and international agenda.

