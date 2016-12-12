Kazakhstan names new economy minister
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed Timur Suleimenov as the country's national economy minister, the Kazakh president's press service said Dec. 28. Suleimenov has served as a member of the Board - Minister in charge of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission .
