Kazakhstan: Former Head of Security Services Detained

The former head of Kazakhstan's security services, a long-time associate of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been detained on suspicion of leaking state secrets and abuse of office. Nartay Dutbayev presided over the National Security Committee, or KNB, from December 2001 to February 2006 - a period that saw the murder of two prominent opposition figures that government critics have routinely lain at the feet of the security services.

Chicago, IL

