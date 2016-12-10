Kazakhstan: Fake State TV Interview C...

Kazakhstan: Fake State TV Interview Claims Newsreader Job

EurasiaNet

A state-controlled TV channel in Kazakhstan has waded into a fresh scandal involving a famous Russian interviewer that has seemingly led to the departure of one of its best-known anchors. Late last week, effete First Channel Eurasia newsreader Ruslan Smykov breathlessly told viewers that he had a startling announcement to make - his colleague Aimira Shaukentayeva had been interviewed on an illustrious Russian news show.

Chicago, IL

