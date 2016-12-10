Kazakhstan eyes export of organic meat to Asia
Kazakhstan may become one of the largest organic meat exporters in Asia, establishing export supplies of up to 360,000 tonnes of organic beef and lamb per year, primarily to China. Gulmira Isaeva, deputy Agricultural Ministry of Kazakhstan, told a government meeting in late November that Kazakhstan meat producers are undergoing inspection by Chinese veterinary authorities, and suggested the first exports to China should take place by the end of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
|Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC