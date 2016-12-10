Kazakhstan eyes export of organic meat to Asia

Kazakhstan may become one of the largest organic meat exporters in Asia, establishing export supplies of up to 360,000 tonnes of organic beef and lamb per year, primarily to China. Gulmira Isaeva, deputy Agricultural Ministry of Kazakhstan, told a government meeting in late November that Kazakhstan meat producers are undergoing inspection by Chinese veterinary authorities, and suggested the first exports to China should take place by the end of 2016.

