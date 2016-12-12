Kazakh president to visit Azerbaijan in 1H 2017

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to visit Azerbaijan in the first half of 2017, Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabayev said at a press-conference in Baku Dec. 27. President Nazarbayev planned to visit Azerbaijan on October 12 but he was forced to cancel the visit due to cold. He recalled that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.