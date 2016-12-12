Kazakh president to visit Azerbaijan ...

Kazakh president to visit Azerbaijan in 1H 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to visit Azerbaijan in the first half of 2017, Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabayev said at a press-conference in Baku Dec. 27. President Nazarbayev planned to visit Azerbaijan on October 12 but he was forced to cancel the visit due to cold. He recalled that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
News Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,802

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC