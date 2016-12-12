Kazakh president to visit Azerbaijan in 1H 2017
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to visit Azerbaijan in the first half of 2017, Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabayev said at a press-conference in Baku Dec. 27. President Nazarbayev planned to visit Azerbaijan on October 12 but he was forced to cancel the visit due to cold. He recalled that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
|Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC