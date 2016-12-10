Kazakh leader orders foreign ministry...

Kazakh leader orders foreign ministry to prepare for Syria talks

Friday Dec 30

Dec 30 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered the Central Asian nation's foreign ministry to prepare for hosting the talks on Syria in Astana in the near future, his office said in a statement on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who announced a nationwide ceasefire in Syria on Thursday, has said the warring sides were also prepared to start peace talks intended to take place in the capital of Kazakhstan.

