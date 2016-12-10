India, Kazakhstan ink protocol to tak...

India, Kazakhstan ink protocol to take bilateral economic ties forward

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi [India], Dec.24 : India and Kazakhstan have inked a new protocol to take bilateral ties, especially in trade and economic relations, forward. [NK World] The protocol was signed after both sides participated in the fifth Kazakh-Indian Joint Working Group on trade and economic cooperation here on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
News Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,367

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC