India, Kazakhstan building up bilateral and diplomatic relations steadily, says envoy28 min ago
New Delhi [India], Dec 16: February 22, 1992 is a historic date for Kazakhstan and India, as it was on this day that bilateral and diplomatic relations was established between these two countries. Reflecting on this relationship and on his over two year stay in India as Kazakhstan's envoy, Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev said Friday that it has so far been a very busy and rewarding diplomatic assignment in more ways than one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
|Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC