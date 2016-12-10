India, Kazakhstan building up bilateral and diplomatic relations steadily, says envoy28 min ago

New Delhi [India], Dec 16: February 22, 1992 is a historic date for Kazakhstan and India, as it was on this day that bilateral and diplomatic relations was established between these two countries. Reflecting on this relationship and on his over two year stay in India as Kazakhstan's envoy, Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev said Friday that it has so far been a very busy and rewarding diplomatic assignment in more ways than one.

