In Central Asia, Netanyahu scores diplomatic home run in Irana s backyard

You wouldn't know it from the front pages of newspapers in Israel, but its prime minister has completed a landmark visit to two of the world's wealthiest Muslim nations. Largely eclipsed in the Israeli media by sexual harassment scandals, the Knesset dress code and the impending evacuation of the Amona outpost in the West Bank, Benjamin Netanyahu's state visit this week to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan nonetheless represents a diplomatic coup against Iran.

