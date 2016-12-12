Immortal Vladimir Putin? Russian lead...

Immortal Vladimir Putin? Russian leader visits anti-ageing pill factory

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Star

The 64-year-old Kremlin leader visited the Biocad plant in St Petersburg with ailing Kazakhstan leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, 76, who has failed so far to nominate his heir in his energy-rich central Asian state despite his advanced years. As well as seeking a "youth pill" in laboratory tests, the plant is also working on treatments to combat cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
News Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,803

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC