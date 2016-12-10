Ilham Aliyev awarded for special meri...

Ilham Aliyev awarded for special merits in TurkPA development

Thursday

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Chynybay Tursunbekov, who are visiting the country to attend the official opening ceremony of headquarters of the International Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries December 22. Welcoming the Turkic-speaking countries' parliament speakers, President Aliyev hailed the importance of their visit to Baku, and said the visit will strengthen solidarity and give a new impetus to relations between the countries.

Chicago, IL

