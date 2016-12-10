Action Plan adopted in Kyzylorda to set the way forward for the Silk...

An expert meeting for the preparation of the serial transnational World Heritage nomination "Silk Roads: Fergana - Syrdarya Corridor" took place in Kyzylorda on 14 November 2016, as follow-up to the Almaty Agreement adopted on 24-25 November 2015 during the Fourth Meeting of the Coordinating Committee on the World Heritage Serial Nomination of the Silk Roads held in Almaty . The aim of the Kyzylorda expert meeting was to set the way forward for the Silk Roads: Fergana-Syradarya Corridor World Heritage serial and transnational nomination.

