General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan is interested in determining circumstances surrounding death of Rakhat Aliyev, former son-in-law of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and former Kazakh Ambassador to Austria, the Office commented to RIA Novosti Thursday. Aliyev was found hanged in his Vienna prison cell in February 2015 just before he was due to testify in a separate extortion trial.

Chicago, IL

