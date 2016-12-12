14:54 U.S. says venue for Syrian peac...

14:54 U.S. says venue for Syrian peace talks should be chosen by UN

Friday Dec 23

The decision on when and where to hold the next round of intra-Syrian reconciliation talks should be made by the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, TASS reported citing a US Department of State spokesman. Commenting on the possibility of moving the talks from Geneva to Astana, as suggested by the government of Kazakhstan, John Kirby said "we believe that this process should continue to be under UN auspices and that should be led by Staffan de Mistura."

