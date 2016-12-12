12:45 Kazakhstani receives three year...

12:45 Kazakhstani receives three year sentence for Facebook post critical of Putin

13 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Court in Aktobe sentenced 46-year-old businessman Sanat Dosov to three years of jail time for Facebook posts, report Kazakhstani media. Dosov published posts critical of Putin and his political course on his Facebook page regularly.

Chicago, IL

