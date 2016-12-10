12:43 Kazakhstan passes amendments to anti-terrorist and anti-extremist laws

12:43 Kazakhstan passes amendments to...

Kazakhstan passes amendments to anti-terrorist and anti-extremist laws

Friday Dec 23

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed on Thursday the law ratifying the amendments to anti-terrorist and anti-extremist laws of Kazakhstan. On September 1, President Nursultan Nazarbayev after the events took place in Aktobe and Almaty urged the Parliament to improve legislative measures in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Chicago, IL

