12:20 No act of violence is acceptable, Nazarbayev says
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey in Ankara on Monday evening, the press service of the Kazakh President said. Ambassador Andrey Karlov's shooting was captured in real time in photos and video that quickly spread through the Internet worldwide on December 19. A gunman shouting "Do not forget Aleppo!" assassinated Karlov at an Ankara art gallery in what leaders of Russia and Turkey called "a provocative terror attack."
