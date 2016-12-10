12:20 No act of violence is acceptabl...

12:20 No act of violence is acceptable, Nazarbayev says

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: AkiPress

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey in Ankara on Monday evening, the press service of the Kazakh President said. Ambassador Andrey Karlov's shooting was captured in real time in photos and video that quickly spread through the Internet worldwide on December 19. A gunman shouting "Do not forget Aleppo!" assassinated Karlov at an Ankara art gallery in what leaders of Russia and Turkey called "a provocative terror attack."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
News Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,485

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC