11:09 Nazarbayev tells how he searched for $50 mln to build Astana

Sunday Dec 18

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during airing of program about the history of Kazakhstan in national TV channel told how he phoned former Minister of Finance Aleksandr Pavlov in the middle of the night asking to find $50 million. "When construction of Astana stopped, I got you up from bed at half-past-one and said "Find $50 million to pay to construction workers," recollects Nazarbayev.

