10:56 Astana and Tashkent working on 10-year cooperation plan

Thursday Dec 29

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are working on cooperation roadmap for the next ten years, says Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Erik Utembayev. In political sphere two countries intend to work on countering stability and security threats in Central Asia, in particular they intend to contribute to restoration efforts in Afghanistan.

Chicago, IL

