10:50 Astana celebrates 25th Independence Day of Kazakhstan

Astana celebrates 25th Independence Day of Kazakhstan

Thursday Dec 15

The Mayor's Office has congratulated residents and guests of Astana on the occasion of the Day of Independence of Kazakhstan celebrated on December 16 and has organized a number of mass cultural events. On December 16 at 11:00, a monument of "The Land of the Great Steppe" will be opened in the territory of EXPO.

