10:22 ADB to support development of K...

10:22 ADB to support development of Karaganda teaching hospital by PPP

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: AkiPress

The Asian Development Bank has signed a transaction advisory services agreement with the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop a bankable public-private partnership structure for the Karaganda University Hospital project, ADB said in a release. Under the agreement, ADB's Office of Public-Private Partnership will advise the Ministry of Health and Social Development to promote private investment for the 300-bed multifunctional teaching hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
News Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC