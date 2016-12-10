10:22 ADB to support development of Karaganda teaching hospital by PPP

The Asian Development Bank has signed a transaction advisory services agreement with the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop a bankable public-private partnership structure for the Karaganda University Hospital project, ADB said in a release. Under the agreement, ADB's Office of Public-Private Partnership will advise the Ministry of Health and Social Development to promote private investment for the 300-bed multifunctional teaching hospital.

