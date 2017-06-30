US lifts laptop ban for Abu Dhabi, Etihad

The capital of the United Arab Emirates became the first city to be exempt from a US ban on laptop computers being in the cabins of airplanes coming from the Mideast, the country's flag carrier said Sunday. The US ban, first announced in March as a security measure, now applies to non-stop US-bound flights from nine international airports in Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City; Cairo; Istanbul; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai in the UAE.

