US lifts laptop ban for Abu Dhabi, Etihad
The capital of the United Arab Emirates became the first city to be exempt from a US ban on laptop computers being in the cabins of airplanes coming from the Mideast, the country's flag carrier said Sunday. The US ban, first announced in March as a security measure, now applies to non-stop US-bound flights from nine international airports in Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City; Cairo; Istanbul; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai in the UAE.
