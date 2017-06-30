Syria declares truce before Trump-Putin talks
The Syrian army Monday July 3 suddenly declared a ceasefire in the fierce fighting with rebel forces in the southern districts on the Israeli and Jordanian borders. This was just one of three unexpected events occurring in this embattled part of Syria in the last 24 hours: 1. The ceasefire Damascus said would be in force up until Wednesday, July 6 covers all the active battlefronts in the South: Daraa just 1 km from the Jordanian border: Quneitra from which Syrian military mortars flew across into the Golan all last week; and Suwaydeh which lies east of Daraa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Debka.
