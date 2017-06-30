Pew Research: Jordanians Highest Unfa...

Pew Research: Jordanians Highest Unfavourable Ratings of US Among 37 Nations

In a survey conducted by Pew Research Centre in March 2017 and published last week, Jordanians were reported to have the highest unfavourable views of the US, among the 37 nations surveyed across the globe. When examined further, a rather contrary reality is uncovered because a different tool is designed to measure the operational components of how Jordanians perceive American-Jordanian relations.

Chicago, IL

