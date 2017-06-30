O U U...U U Uoeu'O© O U O O O U ...

O U U...U U Uoeu'O O U O O O U Uoeu'O OaU USO2 O O O O O2O ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

The accolade was received in June in Cannes, France as part of the Festival's awards ceremony, which also saw the shortlisting of Royal Jordanian's Fear of Flying video. Royal Jordanian has won the Bronze Lions award under the Direct category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which is considered the most prestigious festival that celebrates the advertising and communications industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,961 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC