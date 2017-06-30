Livni urges UNESCO not to pass Hebron...

Livni urges UNESCO not to pass Hebron decision

Saturday Read more: The Times of Israel

Former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni and senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat attend the World Economic Forum held in the Dead Sea resort of Shuneh, west of the Jordanian capital Amman, on May 20, 2017. Former foreign minister Tizpi Livni criticized the UN's cultural body for its repeated decisions against Israel and called on the organization to reject a further provocative vote on the flash point West Bank city of Hebron set for Sunday.

Chicago, IL

