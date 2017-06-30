Lawrence of Arabia and the Battle of ...

Lawrence of Arabia and the Battle of Aqaba at 100

A century ago today, Captain T.E. Lawrence helped capture the city of Aqaba and became the legendary Lawrence of Arabia. Sent by the British army as a military advisor, Lawrence convinced Emir Faisal I, leader of the Arab Revolt, to attack the Turkish stronghold by way of the Nefud desert, which was thought to be impassable.

