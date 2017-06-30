Lawrence of Arabia and the Battle of Aqaba at 100
A century ago today, Captain T.E. Lawrence helped capture the city of Aqaba and became the legendary Lawrence of Arabia. Sent by the British army as a military advisor, Lawrence convinced Emir Faisal I, leader of the Arab Revolt, to attack the Turkish stronghold by way of the Nefud desert, which was thought to be impassable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC