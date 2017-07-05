Jordan Belfort says North Koreans Should Assassinate Kim Jong-un
The real-life Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort predicts North Korea's dictator could be killed in a matter of months ... by his own people, with a little prodding. Jordan -- who spent 22 months in prison for fraud and money laundering -- was in Hermosa Beach Tuesday celebrating Independence Day when he went off on the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un ... calling the guy "out of his f****** mind."
