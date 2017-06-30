Hot Dog Legend Kobayashi Answers the ...

Hot Dog Legend Kobayashi Answers the Big Question: Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

Takeru Kobayashi-arguably the greatest professional eater of all time, a man whose records include eating 62 slices of pizza in 12 minutes and 13 grilled cheese sandwiches in one minute, a man whose uniquely positioned stomach and innovative nature allowed him to double the previous Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest record of 25 in his first try-is again not involved in America's most famous eating competition. A six-time champion of the event, his name has long been removed from the Nathan's Wall of Fame of contest winners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC