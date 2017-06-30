Hot Dog Legend Kobayashi Answers the Big Question: Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?

Takeru Kobayashi-arguably the greatest professional eater of all time, a man whose records include eating 62 slices of pizza in 12 minutes and 13 grilled cheese sandwiches in one minute, a man whose uniquely positioned stomach and innovative nature allowed him to double the previous Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest record of 25 in his first try-is again not involved in America's most famous eating competition. A six-time champion of the event, his name has long been removed from the Nathan's Wall of Fame of contest winners.

