Dubai's Emirates, Turkish Airlines off US laptop ban list

Emirates and Turkish Airways said on Wednesday they have also been exempted from a U.S. ban on laptops in airplane cabins, joining Etihad in satisfying American security concerns that had cut into the long-haul carriers' business. It remains unclear how the airlines addressed fears that the Islamic State or other militant groups might smuggle explosives in electronic devices.

Chicago, IL

