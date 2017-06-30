Cairo International Airport - CC via flickr - Dennis Jarvis.
The security authorities at the airport received 23 deported Egyptian workers from Saudi Arabia aboard two Saudi flights coming from Jeddah and Riyadh. The two remaining workers arrived aboard a Jordanian flight from the capital Amman.
