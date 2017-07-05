Annual summer art festival to start in Jordan on Thursday
The annual Amman Summer Festival will kick off in Jordan on Thursday featuring an array of cultural and art activities, the state-run Petra news agency reported Wednesday. President of the Greater Amman Municipality Committee Yousef Shawarbeh announced Wednesday that the festival will be launched at Al Hussein Park.
