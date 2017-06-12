Videographers filming outside a prison - via Royal Film Commission Jordan official Facebook page
The project will present a number of Jordanian films consistent with the criteria of cultural activities in detention centers, and enable inmates to keep in touch with life outside the centers. "The first phase of the project included the Correctional and Rehabilitation Center for Women and other centers in Marka, Umm Al Lulu, Al-Muwaqqar 1, Karak, Ma'an and Tafilah,"the Jordan Times reported RFC organized seven film screenings within the framework of the project in a number of governorates in Jordan.
