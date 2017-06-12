Videographers filming outside a priso...

Videographers filming outside a prison - via Royal Film Commission Jordan official Facebook page

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Egypt Today

The project will present a number of Jordanian films consistent with the criteria of cultural activities in detention centers, and enable inmates to keep in touch with life outside the centers. "The first phase of the project included the Correctional and Rehabilitation Center for Women and other centers in Marka, Umm Al Lulu, Al-Muwaqqar 1, Karak, Ma'an and Tafilah,"the Jordan Times reported RFC organized seven film screenings within the framework of the project in a number of governorates in Jordan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC