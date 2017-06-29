US-led coalition envoy visits Syria to discuss Raqqa aftermath
Brett McGurk, the U.S. special envoy to the coalition against Islamic State visited north Syria on Wednesday and met the council planning to run Raqqa after its capture from the jihadists to assure it of support, one of its members said. Brett McGurk, the United States' envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, arrives to attend his a news conference in Amman, Jordan, May 15, 2016.
