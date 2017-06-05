US considers withdrawing from UN Huma...

US considers withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Highlighting what it deemed a 'biased' stance on Israel, UN ambassador Nikki Haley said the US was 'looking carefully' at its role on the Human Rights Council . 'The United States is looking carefully at this Council and our participation in it,' Haley told the Geneva forum in her first address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC