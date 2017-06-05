US considers withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council
Highlighting what it deemed a 'biased' stance on Israel, UN ambassador Nikki Haley said the US was 'looking carefully' at its role on the Human Rights Council . 'The United States is looking carefully at this Council and our participation in it,' Haley told the Geneva forum in her first address.
