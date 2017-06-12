U.S. Soldiers earn prestigious German...

U.S. Soldiers earn prestigious German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Battalion complete the flexed arm hang during the second day of the three-day qualification for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge May 28, 2017, near Amman, Jordan. In addition to the flexed arm hang, day two also included a sprint test, a 1,000-meter run and pistol qualification.

Chicago, IL

