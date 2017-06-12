Two pieces of large Boston Post Road ...

Two pieces of large Boston Post Road project get OK

The Planning and Zoning Board voted at its June 6 meeting to approve two parts of a large-scale project on a mostly vacant parcel on the Boston Post Road bordering Plains Road. The board closed the public hearing and approved plans for a 125-room hotel, and a 60,000- square-foot shopping center.

Chicago, IL

