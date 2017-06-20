Tortured and traumatised: Lawyer give...

Tortured and traumatised: Lawyer gives hope to Jordan's most...

AMMAN: Lawyer Jayne Fleming has just interviewed a pregnant torture survivor from Syria who fled to Jordan, having lost one of her small children in the war that has ravaged her country for more than six years. The Syrian woman is severely traumatised and has no money to pay rent on the rat-infested house that she shares with her husband and three children in Amman, the Jordanian capital.

Chicago, IL

