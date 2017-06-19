Top Likud representative joins Jordan...

Top Likud representative joins Jordanians on EU panel

Wednesday

GENERAL Eli Hazan takes part in a panel discussion at the European Parliament in Brussels. Likud deputy director-general Eli Hazan made history on Tuesday when he spoke on a panel with Jordanian representatives at the European Parliament in Brussels.

