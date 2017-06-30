The Latest: Iran top diplomat: US ban...

The Latest: Iran top diplomat: US ban targets 'grandmothers'

The Latest on the Trump administration's revived travel ban for visitors from six mostly Muslim countries : Iran's foreign minister has denounced the partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump 's travel ban as a "truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians" - and a measure that will prevent Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren in America. Friday's remarks by Mohammad Javad Zarif came after the Trump administration set criteria for visa applicants from the six Muslim-majority nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the United States.

