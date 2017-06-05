Syrian army and allies step up bombing of rebels in Deraa city

The Syrian army and Iran-backed militia forces have escalated attacks against a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, a possible prelude to a large-scale campaign to wrest full control of the city, rebels and residents said on Monday. A view shows the damage at the Omari Mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel-held southern old city of Deraa, Syria, June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.